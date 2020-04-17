Punjab govt gives nod to plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patient

Doctors at a private hospital in Ludhiana will conduct plasma therapy on a police officer who recently tested positive for COVID-19, in what is set to be the first such treatment for the disease in the state. The Punjab government has given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ludhiana, Anil Kohli, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

This announcement was made after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh via video-conferencing to review the situation arising out the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The family of the Punjab Police ACP, who is admitted to Ludhiana's Apollo hospital, has given permission for the treatment and the director of Health Services is coordinating with potential plasma donors, the official said.

The therapy is being arranged by the state government's health adviser, Dr K K Talwar, former director of PGIMER. On Dr Talwar's request, Dr Neelam Marwaha, former HOD, Blood Transfusion Department, PGI, has agreed to guide the efforts for plasma therapy, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.