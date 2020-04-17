Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-With professional sport on lockdown, athletic animals seize the spotlight

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:46 IST
Sport-With professional sport on lockdown, athletic animals seize the spotlight

On a chilly afternoon in the quiet of lockdown life in Aamli, Norway, Kiara decided she would take a crack at volleyball.

Her first punt on the ball swung far to the right, forcing team mate Mathias Berntsen, a professional beach volleyball player and Olympic hopeful, to crane his arm backward and make contact. Her second was perfect: dead centre with the right amount of elevation to allow Berntsen to unleash a cracking spike on his opponents.

That any novice could so quickly master the manoeuvre would be impressive - that Kiara did so despite being a 3-year-old Flat-Coated Retriever-Labrador mix was even more so. "She just sort of found her own way to bounce the ball back," Berntsen told Reuters, days after a video of the encounter went viral on social media, attracting more than 145,000 views on Instagram and an offer to audition for America's Got Talent.

Sport broadcaster ESPN's flagship programme, Sports Center, highlighted Kiara's performance on its social media accounts with the caption: "This dog is elite." "I haven't trained her in any specific way," he said. "It's kind of special – I don't know how to explain it either."

Berntsen, who now spends roughly three or four hours a day responding to the legions of media requests and fans, is among a growing group of professional athletes and commentators whose pets have grabbed the spotlight in life under quarantine. With millions across the globe adopting social distancing measures, pets have emerged as a particular source of comfort, with adoptions surging in the U.S. and Britain.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles proudly posed with her new pair of puppies on Twitter this week, amassing more than 37,000 likes. "I don't need a puppy. I don't need a puppy. I don't need a puppy. I don't need a puppy," Biles, the most decorated American gymnast of all time, wrote in the social media post. "Well... meet the new Biles puppies."

When the BBC's Andrew Cotter observed his dog Mabel slowly stealing a bone from her older counterpart last week, the veteran sports commentator was there to narrate the incident in a video that delighted more than half a million on Twitter. "Some sports are slower," he wrote. "More about the strategy."

For Berntsen, whose goal to qualify for the Tokyo Games has been put on hold, Kiara's companionship helps as he adjusts to a slower pace of life. "She's really loyal," he said. "She loves cuddles - that's like her main thing." (Reporting By Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of scheduling conflicts with other tennis events in a year disrupted by COVID-19, organizers said Friday. The Europe v World mens team tournament had...

No bar on travel of cancer patient to Chennai on account of medical emergency: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the man who wanted to take his wife for cancer treatment to Chennai can do so as it is a medical emergency. The central government, however, clarified that he will have to take necessary p...

TVS Motor acquires UK-based Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has acquired UK-based iconic bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles for GBP 16 million around Rs 153 crore. The company has acquired the Britains most iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash ...

Tiny leopard cat emerges into sunshine but no zoo visitors to see him

A seven-week-old leopard cat born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The leopard cat is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020