UK govt science adviser confident health service capacity will not be breached

The British government's top science adviser on Friday said he was confident that the capacity of the National Health Service (NHS) would not be breached during the coronavirus outbreak thanks to measures taken to stem the pace of transmission.

"We are much more confident that the NHS is not going to have its capacity breached during this period," Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said at a news conference.

