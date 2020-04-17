Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back to the future? Dutch revive 1960s ventilator for coronavirus fight

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:48 IST
Back to the future? Dutch revive 1960s ventilator for coronavirus fight

Dutch scientists have pulled a British-made East Radcliff ventilator built in the 1960s from the shelves of a science museum to use as a template for cheap and easy-to-build ventilators in the fight against coronavirus.

"The benefit of this device is that the core of the machine is entirely mechanical, so you don't need software or electronics to run the system," said Professor Gerwin Smit of Delft University, the architect of the project. His team estimates replicas of the ventilator can be built for 2,000-4,000 euros ($2,174-$4,347) in Europe, but costs would fall if it were manufactured in a developing country or mass produced.

Smit, a prosthetics engineer, said the idea came to him last month as the virus was spreading rapidly in the Netherlands and it appeared the country would run short of hospital beds and ventilators. He knew that early ventilators had simple parts, but he needed one to work with and identified the East Radcliff model as a good possibility.

After scouring their online catalogue, he found that the Boerhaave science museum in nearby Leiden had one in its collection. "I called the museum (and) asked to borrow the ventilator, and I also told them that I am going to take it apart," he said.

Museum director Amito Haarhuis said he was at first taken aback by the request. "It is absolutely forbidden to turn on our museum pieces, let alone take them apart," he said.

But given the depth of the current health crisis, the museum made a quick exception. "Lives are at stake," Haarhuis said. He shipped the ventilator to Delft University, and Smits' team disassembled it piece by piece to see how it worked.

"There is a humidifier that is made out of a pressure cooker, so I was really surprised, and the gearbox that is inside is the gearbox of the rear wheel of a bicycle," he said. His team wants to share their blueprints freely and is shipping one replica to researchers in Guatemala. ($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in Chinas League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports 6-10. They end their ...

Sports News Roundup: Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retires; 2020 Laver Cup called off due to French Open switch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retiresFormer NHL All-Star Andrei Markov announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday. Markovs agent, Sergey Isakov, told Montreal-based La Presse of ...

Over a dozen people arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

Over a dozen people were arrested while 70 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where co...

Have joined probe and willing to cooperate: Tablighi Jamaat leader to Crime Branch

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has written to the Delhi Police Crime Branch saying he is willing to cooperate in the investigation against him and that he has already joined the probe by replying to two notices served to him....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020