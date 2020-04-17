Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:32 IST
Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.

While not closing churches, the government has effectively barred attendance by not allowing services with more than 10 people present and only allowed people to travel in public places alone or in pairs. Most church leaders have complied, agreeing to broadcast their services online and on television.

Priests consecrated the traditional Easter breads directly in bakeries and factories before they were sold, to avoid devotees taking them to priests. In villages, Easter baskets were left at garden gates for priests to consecrate. But police announced criminal proceedings against some rule-breakers, for example against a procession in Sambir in western Ukraine that authorities said violated regulations on social distancing and wearing compulsory masks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to stay home over Easter, mindful of a potential spike in infections of a disease that has killed 125 people in the country. One of the contagion hotspots has been a sprawling 1,000-year-old monastery complex in Kiev, where around a hundred people were infected and two died.

The monastery had initially criticized the government's quarantine measures and urged people to continue going to church. The Kiev authorities have sealed off the complex. "This whole situation demonstrates that your nationality, gender or religion are not important to coronavirus," Zelenskiy said, alluding to the monastery. "It demonstrates that you cannot have a careless attitude towards the disease."

The monastery is the headquarters of the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church known as the Moscow Patriarchate, which has accused the Kiev government of "threats and blackmail" in trying to stop people going to church. Its leader, Metropolitan Onuphriy, drew further scrutiny by suggesting that people would gather to celebrate Easter in the streets if they were not doing so in churches.

Archbishop Kliment, spokesman for the church, said by phone that the church was obeying the government's quarantine rules. "We try to comply with the requirements and let in no more than 10 people into each temple," he said.

Asked about Onuphriy's comments, Kliment said Onuphriy had not called people into the street but observed that they would do so themselves and would need to be handled properly. "So it's better to organize it correctly than to put your head in the sand and think that it's not happening," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000 - Reuters tally

The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be re...

COVID-19 cases rise to 1,707 in Delhi; new areas declared containment zones

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. With four more fatalities reported, the death tol...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing news, Trump's reopening plan

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.Shares of the U.S. planemaker soared on plans to restart commercial...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

Global stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trumps plans to revive the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy and hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19, while the dollar fell amid investors growing risk-on sentiment. The bulls charged a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020