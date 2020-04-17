Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico calls on older medical workers at home to return to work

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:51 IST
Mexico calls on older medical workers at home to return to work

Mexico's president on Friday urged medical workers aged 60 to 65 to return to their jobs and treat non-coronavirus patients, in a bid to help the health system handle an expected surge of demand from the virus. There are some 20,000 nurses and doctors in good health who would qualify to participate, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference.

They would work from April 23 to May 23 to free up younger health workers for coronavirus cases, which are expected to hit a peak by May 10 in the populous capital of Mexico City and surrounding areas. "According to the projections, we calculate that the number of hospitalizations will increase, and there will also be an increase in intensive care," Lopez Obrador said, adding that 20,000 extra workers would be sufficient to cover the higher demand.

Mexico has so far registered 6,297 cases of the coronavirus and 486 deaths, and authorities are urging people to stay at home to prevent mass numbers of illnesses that could overwhelm the health system. Government workers over 60, including medical staff, had been told to stay home as a precautionary measure to protect their health, Lopez Obrador noted. Mexican health authorities have said people above that age could be especially vulnerable to developing complications from the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000 - Reuters tally

The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be re...

COVID-19 cases rise to 1,707 in Delhi; new areas declared containment zones

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. With four more fatalities reported, the death tol...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing news, Trump's reopening plan

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.Shares of the U.S. planemaker soared on plans to restart commercial...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

Global stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trumps plans to revive the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy and hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19, while the dollar fell amid investors growing risk-on sentiment. The bulls charged a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020