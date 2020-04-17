118 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, tally climbs to 3320

With 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths in Maharashtra on Friday, the total count of virus-infected people in the state has climbed to 3,320, said State Health Department. "Total of 118 new COVID-19 positive cases, 7 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; the total number of positive patients in the state now stands at 3,320," it said.

Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days on March 23.

With 1076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835. (ANI)

