California records highest daily number of coronavirus deaths- governor

Ninety-five people in California have died from coronavirus-related disease as of Friday morning, the most in any 24-hour period since the pandemic began, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

While the number of new cases appears to be plateauing statewide, clusters continue to grow in some areas, including 157 cases at a nursing home in Tulare County southeast of Fresno, Newsom said.

