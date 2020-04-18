Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. urges nations to protect LGBT+ people amid coronavirus

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 01:51 IST
U.N. urges nations to protect LGBT+ people amid coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations on Friday urged countries to protect LGBT+ people against discrimination when seeking health care during the pandemic, saying they may be hesitant to seek medical services and be especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Members of the LGBT+ community with HIV or AIDS may have compromised immune systems or a higher chance of being homeless than the wider population, making social distancing and safe hygiene difficult, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement. "LGBTI people are among the most vulnerable and marginalized in many societies, and among those most at risk from COVID-19," Bachelet said.

"We know that efforts to tackle the pandemic will only work if everyone's rights to life and health are protected." LGBT+ people regularly face stigma and discrimination while seeking health services, which affects their access to quality care, the U.N. said.

And under medical systems strained by the coronavirus, "decisions about scaling back services should be medically based and data-driven and should not reflect bias against LGBTI people," it said. Efforts to halt the spread of the virus have forced the closing of many LGBT+ centers that often provide health care.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have topped 2.18 million globally, and more than 147,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Friday. The U.N. also said nations must enact measures to protect LGBT+ people who are vulnerable to domestic violence and abuse and live in poverty during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. AMC says it has enough cash through July as movie theaters aim to re-openAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the worlds largest movie theater operator, said on Friday it has enough ca...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einsteins century-old theoryAstronomers in Chile using one of the worlds largest telescopes have found a star dancing around a black...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs Prince William and Kate say look after mental health in coronavirus crisisBritains Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel co...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Gilead increases enrollment target for remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patientsGilead Sciences Inc on Friday increased enrollment target by 3,600 for a trial testing its experimental drug, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020