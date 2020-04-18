Left Menu
Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 03:51 IST
Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India said on Friday.

A group including Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador have also scrapped import duties on medical equipment such as gas masks and oxygen therapy devices, EEPC said. The Brazilian government published a resolution on Friday eliminating import taxes on 141 medical products and hospital equipment, including ultrasound machines, tracheostomy kits and laryngeal airway masks and ventilators made in any country.

The decision by the foreign trade chamber Camex raises to 313 the number of products with zeroed import taxes to help fight the coronavirus epidemic. In Colombia, the government removed tariffs on medical equipment needed to fight respiratory diseases in late March, a move it said would allow the health system to adequately treat the population.

On Wednesday, the government also relaxed rules for buying medical equipment - including oxygen tanks and ventilators, among others - on the international market.

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

