Many migrants on US deportation flight had coronavirus - Guatemalan president

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 18-04-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 07:21 IST
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that a large number of the migrants on a deportation flight from the United States to Guatemala earlier this week were infected with the novel coronavirus.

