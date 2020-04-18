Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:44 a.m.

In an effort to keep people at home during the ongoing lockdown, the environment department of Bihar introduces an online quiz competition, official says. 11:35 a.m.

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, official says. 11:33 a.m.

A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital in Shahjahanpur dies. 11:28 a.m.

Telangana government launches helpline to address psychological issues during lockdown. 11:28 a.m.

Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272 with death toll rising by 7 to 48 in the state. 11:14 a.m.

Drug Controller General permits clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients. 11:09 a.m.

Twenty six Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus. 10:49 a.m.

World economy is bound to suffer from 'severe recession', IMF says. 10:47 a.m.

Need to mobilise scientists, engineers to work on innovative solutions to COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says. 10:38 a.m.

China’s imported cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,566 with a revised death toll of 4,632. 10:22 a.m.

Under fire for not having a full-time health minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government in MP has constituted an advisory committee to deal with the crisis. 10:02 a.m.

The US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty, UN expert says. 9:59 a.m.

Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, official says. 9:48 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rises to 480, as the number of cases climb to 14,378. 9:38 a.m.

Gujarat government plans plasma tranfusion to treat COVID-19 patients. 9:27 a.m.

UN chief Antonio Guterres salutes countries like India for helping others in fight against COVID-19. 9:07 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in US cross 700,000 as death toll rises to more than 35K. 8:53 a.m.

Looking into reports that coronavirus 'escaped' from China's Wuhan lab, US President Donald Trump says. UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as COVID-19 death toll hits 14,576.

8:52 a.m. Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as the number rises to 85 in the state.

