Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:04 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:44 a.m.
In an effort to keep people at home during the ongoing lockdown, the environment department of Bihar introduces an online quiz competition, official says. 11:35 a.m.
A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, official says. 11:33 a.m.
A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital in Shahjahanpur dies. 11:28 a.m.
Telangana government launches helpline to address psychological issues during lockdown. 11:28 a.m.
Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272 with death toll rising by 7 to 48 in the state. 11:14 a.m.
Drug Controller General permits clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients. 11:09 a.m.
Twenty six Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus. 10:49 a.m.
World economy is bound to suffer from 'severe recession', IMF says. 10:47 a.m.
Need to mobilise scientists, engineers to work on innovative solutions to COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says. 10:38 a.m.
China’s imported cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,566 with a revised death toll of 4,632. 10:22 a.m.
Under fire for not having a full-time health minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government in MP has constituted an advisory committee to deal with the crisis. 10:02 a.m.
The US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty, UN expert says. 9:59 a.m.
Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, official says. 9:48 a.m.
Death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rises to 480, as the number of cases climb to 14,378. 9:38 a.m.
Gujarat government plans plasma tranfusion to treat COVID-19 patients. 9:27 a.m.
UN chief Antonio Guterres salutes countries like India for helping others in fight against COVID-19. 9:07 a.m.
Coronavirus cases in US cross 700,000 as death toll rises to more than 35K. 8:53 a.m.
Looking into reports that coronavirus 'escaped' from China's Wuhan lab, US President Donald Trump says. UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as COVID-19 death toll hits 14,576.
8:52 a.m. Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as the number rises to 85 in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Brazil turns to China for help in coronavirus fight, eyes U.S. cooperation
Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary
Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary
China's Hubei province reports 4 new coronavirus deaths as of April 2
Wuhan official urges vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'