Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:48 p.m.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has reversed its decision to resume class 12 board examinations, suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, following an appeal by the Centre to do so. 2:41 p.m.

CM Pema Khandu visits the Banderdewa check gate at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border near Itanagar and reviewed the measures taken to screen those entering the state. 2:32 p.m.

Senior doctor at Pune hospital tests positive for COVID-19. 2:22 p.m. Mobile medical units set off to provide specialist doctors' service in Ladakh.

2:17 p.m. Naxals struggle as lockdown hits supply chain of essentials.

2:16 p.m. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting of a Gorup of Ministers (GoM) with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the hardships being faced by people across the country.

2:12 p.m. Singapore reports another 942 coronavirus cases, mostly from dormitorries used by foreigners.

2:11 p.m. More children infected with coronavirus than previously thought, study says.

2:03 p.m. Ficci seeks bailout package for aviation industry.

2:02 p.m. Humanity will overcome pandemic, says PM as he hails ministries for helping people in lockdown.

2:00 p.m. DMK demands TN government to spell out rapid test kits' price from China.

1:57 p.m. Nine-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand as father attended Tablighi Jamaat event.

1:29 p.m. Teen tests positive for coronavirus in Amravati.

1:19 p.m. The Goa unit of the Congress claims that PM Narendra Modi delayed the announcement of lockdown to facilitate toppling of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

1:17 p.m. Shift non-coronavirus patients from dedicated hospitals by Sunday, Delhi government says.

12:55 p.m. Matterhorn mountain in Swiss Alps lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity.

12:46 p.m. NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20.

12:40 p.m. One more COVID-19 patient discharged in Puducherry.

12:35 p.m. San Diego Comic-Con cancelled for the first time in 50 years.

11:44 a.m. In an effort to keep people at home during the ongoing lockdown, the environment department of Bihar introduces an online quiz competition, official says.

11:35 a.m. A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, official says.

11:33 a.m. A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital in Shahjahanpur dies.

11:28 a.m. Telangana government launches helpline to address psychological issues during lockdown.

11:28 a.m. Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272 with death toll rising by 7 to 48 in the state.

11:14 a.m. Drug Controller General permits clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients.

11:09 a.m. Twenty six Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus.

10:49 a.m. World economy is bound to suffer from 'severe recession', IMF says.

10:47 a.m. Need to mobilise scientists, engineers to work on innovative solutions to COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says.

10:38 a.m. China’s imported cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,566 with a revised death toll of 4,632.

10:22 a.m. Under fire for not having a full-time health minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government in MP has constituted an advisory committee to deal with the crisis.

10:02 a.m. The US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty, UN expert says.

9:59 a.m. Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, official says.

9:48 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rises to 480, as the number of cases climb to 14,378.

9:38 a.m. Gujarat government plans plasma tranfusion to treat COVID-19 patients.

9:27 a.m. UN chief Antonio Guterres salutes countries like India for helping others in fight against COVID-19.

9:07 a.m. Coronavirus cases in US cross 700,000 as death toll rises to more than 35K.

8:53 a.m. Looking into reports that coronavirus 'escaped' from China's Wuhan lab, US President Donald Trump says.

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as COVID-19 death toll hits 14,576. 8:52 a.m.

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as the number rises to 85 in the state..

