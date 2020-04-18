Left Menu
Bharuch civil hosp shut as 6 staff test coronavirus positive

Six employees, including a doctor, of Bharuch civil hospital in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to close the facility temporarily and quarantine its staff members. Even Out-Patient Department (OPD) will not remain functional for some time, an official said on Saturday.

The OPD will be handled by a nearby trust-run hospital for time being. "A gynaecologist, two women medical officers and three laboratory technicians working at the government hospital here on Friday tested positive for coronavirus," said Bharuch Collector MD Modia.

He said that entire hospital staff has been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure and the hospital being disinfected. "There was no critical patient admitted in the civil hospital. COVID-19 patients from the district are being admitted at Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar," Modia said.

The collector said OPD of the hospital has been diverted to nearby Sevashram Hospital for convenience of patients. "All the staff members of the hospital have been placed under quarantine. Samples of those employees who had come in contact with coronavirus positive cases have been collected.

"Those testing negative for coronavirus will be able to resume work at the hospital once it becomes operational," he said. Bharuch has so far reported 22 COVID-19 cases.

The district administration has also designated a private hospital to treat coronavirus patients, Modia addded. PTI CORR KA PD NSK NSK

