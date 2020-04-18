Coronavirus cases rise to 227 in Haryana, fresh ones found in worst-hit Nuh & Palwal

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 227 on Saturday as worst-hit Nuh and Palwal together reported three fresh cases. The cumulative positive cases in the state include those of 24 infected foreigners.

The total active Covid-19 patients in the state were 137, the state health department's daily bulletin said, adding the total positive cases discharged so far are 88. The state has so far recorded two Covid-related deaths.

Among the fresh cases, Nuh has reported one and Palwal two. Another case was reported from Panchkula which has seen a surge after nine members of a family earlier tested positive.

The worst-affected districts of the state with a maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (57), Faridabad (33), Gurugram (32) and Palwal (32). Panchkula district has reported 17 coronavirus cases.

As many as 8,971 samples have been tested so far, out of which 7,223 have tested negative. However, test reports for 1,535 samples are awaited. Among the 24 infected foreign nationals, 14 were Italian tourists. Thirteen of them were discharged later while an elderly woman of the group passed away recently despite recovering from the Covid infection. The ten other infected foreigners are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia.

Sixty-four other patients are from other states, as per the bulletin. Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday praised doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff who are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

"It is heartening to know that majority of the coronavirus patients are making a good recovery and only one has needed oxygen support. The efforts being made by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are commendable. They are giving their best in these times of crisis," said Vij.

