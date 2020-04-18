Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise to 227 in Haryana, fresh ones found in worst-hit Nuh & Palwal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:55 IST
Coronavirus cases rise to 227 in Haryana, fresh ones found in worst-hit Nuh & Palwal
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 227 on Saturday as worst-hit Nuh and Palwal together reported three fresh cases. The cumulative positive cases in the state include those of 24 infected foreigners.

The total active Covid-19 patients in the state were 137, the state health department's daily bulletin said, adding the total positive cases discharged so far are 88. The state has so far recorded two Covid-related deaths.

Among the fresh cases, Nuh has reported one and Palwal two. Another case was reported from Panchkula which has seen a surge after nine members of a family earlier tested positive.

The worst-affected districts of the state with a maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (57), Faridabad (33), Gurugram (32) and Palwal (32). Panchkula district has reported 17 coronavirus cases.

As many as 8,971 samples have been tested so far, out of which 7,223 have tested negative. However, test reports for 1,535 samples are awaited. Among the 24 infected foreign nationals, 14 were Italian tourists. Thirteen of them were discharged later while an elderly woman of the group passed away recently despite recovering from the Covid infection. The ten other infected foreigners are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia.

Sixty-four other patients are from other states, as per the bulletin. Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday praised doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff who are in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

"It is heartening to know that majority of the coronavirus patients are making a good recovery and only one has needed oxygen support. The efforts being made by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are commendable. They are giving their best in these times of crisis," said Vij.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan detains government critic for `spreading false information'

Kazakhstan has detained political activist and government critic Arman Shorayev in connection with the alleged spreading of false information during a state of emergency, police said on Saturday. The former television executive turned natio...

AITA announces revamped domestic circuit to support struggling players

The All India Tennis Federation AITA on Saturday announced a revamped domestic circuit to support the players who are struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AITA is aiming for a tentative launch of the circui...

Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties

Two rockets struck near a Chinese oil facility south of Baghdad without causing any casualties, Iraqi officials said Saturday, the second such attack to target energy interests in the country this month. An Iraqi army statement said the roc...

Remaining I-League matches cancelled in view of lockdown

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday. The I-League panel, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020