Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Close monitoring planned to contain virus spread: Pondy minister

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:10 IST
Lockdown: Close monitoring planned to contain virus spread: Pondy minister

The Health Department would launch close monitoring with necessary standard operating procedures at all hospitals here to contain possible spread of COVID-19 from April 20 when lockdown relaxations are relaxed, Puducherry Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Saturday. He said restrictions would be relaxed from Monday and this would pave the way for influx of large number of people from neighbouring states to Puducherry for health care services.

"We should be very careful and vigilant as any imported infection would be a great problem for Puducherry which now has established an encouraging record of containing the spread of the infection," Rao said. He said the turnout at the out-patient departments in hospitals would be high following relaxation of the lockdown restrictions.

"We face no problem within Puducherry but once people from outside the Union Territory surge into Puducherry we will face certain difficulties and hence a close monitoring would be necessary in a coordinated manner," he added. He said Puducherry had eight positive cases.

Of them six were in the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute in Puducherry and two of these patients had already been discharged following recovery. Mahe,an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, reported discharge of one person and death of another in neighbouring Kerala hospital recently.

He said that door-to-door surveillance had also been launched by teams of health professionals to assess the health status of the people. So far 2,35,324 houses were surveyed by the teams covering around 8.96 lakh people.

"The surveillance would continue to cover the entire population in the Union Territory," he said. Secretary to Health Prashant Kumar Panda, who was also present,said the strict adherence to the norms of social distancing and voluntary isolation on the part of the people had been chiefly responsible for keeping the spread of the virus at bay in the union territory.

"Of the total 1184 samples tested under the RTCRT system 1017 people tested negative," he said. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the government hospital here,which has been designated as COVID-19 institution, is fully equipped to meet any exigency.

There were 35 ventilators and 25 more ventilators would be available in the next few days. He said no new case of COVID-19 had been reported during the last 15 days in the union territory.PTI COR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...

Top Left leaders detained in Kolkata after protest against 'anomalies' in PDS

Top Left leaders, including CPIM state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra, were detained by police on Saturday for defying the ongoing lockdown after they staged a protest here, alleging anomalies in West Bengals public distribution system and de...

Mumbai: Actor Ejaz Khan arrested over Facebook post

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020