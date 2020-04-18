Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to shun discrimination by age in lockdown exit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:17 IST
France to shun discrimination by age in lockdown exit
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

France will look to avoid setting different rules for older people and other forms of discrimination once the government starts easing its coronavirus confinement measures, the French President's office said. France's lockdown to combat the outbreak, which like in Spain, Italy, and many other European countries includes restrictions on store openings and people's movements, will remain in place until at least May 11, President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week.

After that, schools and shops are set to reopen, though it is still unclear at what speed France will allow some businesses like hotels or cafes to restart, and whether it plans to lift home confinement recommendations for everyone at the same time. Speculation had grown in recent days over whether older people, who are considered more vulnerable to the deadly virus, would be told to stay at home for longer.

Comments this week in France's Senate by Professor Jean-François Delfraissy - who heads the scientific council advising the government on the epidemic - in particular sparked a backlash after he said that for people aged 65 or 70, the confinement order could continue. "The President has followed the growing debate about the situation for elderly citizens after May 11," the Elysee palace said in comments sent to Reuters on Saturday.

"He does not want there to be any discrimination among citizens after May 11 in the context of a gradual easing of confinement measures, and will appeal to people's individual responsibility." France's registered death toll from coronavirus infections neared 19,000 on Friday, but most data provided further indications that the spread of the disease was slowing after the one-month-old national lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...

Top Left leaders detained in Kolkata after protest against 'anomalies' in PDS

Top Left leaders, including CPIM state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra, were detained by police on Saturday for defying the ongoing lockdown after they staged a protest here, alleging anomalies in West Bengals public distribution system and de...

Mumbai: Actor Ejaz Khan arrested over Facebook post

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020