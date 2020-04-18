Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bogota's poor, homeless get some help amid quarantine hardship

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST
Bogota's poor, homeless get some help amid quarantine hardship

Some of the neediest residents of Colombia's capital Bogota have started receiving food donations, while dozens living on the street were given a chance to shower and change clothes, as the city rides out a five-week lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

Residents of the Andean city, home to about seven million, had set tires on fire and blocked roads in isolated Thursday protests to demand help during the quarantine. The government has budgeted 18 trillion pesos (about $4.43 billion) to shore up an inadequate healthcare system and fund welfare payments during the lockdown that runs until April 27.

But many families who get by in informal industries like street selling, construction and recycling are now cut off from work and are scrambling to make ends meet. Many say they have received no aid at all. Others have been luckier.

On Friday, army soldiers in gloves and masks distributed boxes of rice, beans, sugar, salt, canned meat, toilet paper and bottled water to residents of the Egipto neighbourhood, whose steep streets wind up the skirts of the Andes. "I'm so grateful to the army because they are the only ones who have gone house to house," said a tearful Luz Maria Piraquive, 61. "This arrived just at the moment when we're lowest on supplies."

Major Johan Alzate, operations head for the presidential guard, said: "We are coming to a community with many needs ... joining efforts to try to mitigate some of the emergency that we are living." Meanwhile, the mayor's office offered showers, toiletries, changes of clothes and meals to people living on the street - some of whom have been rendered homeless due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been sleeping on the street for seven days," said 42-year-old Hamilton Mosquera, who lost his job as a club doorman when the government shut down nightlife last month. The coronavirus has killed over 150 people in Colombia and infected nearly 3,500. Giving people a way to shower and change will prevent them from becoming vectors, city officials said.

"We started these self-care sessions, which is a place where we put in showers, bring clothes, bio-safety supplies like alcohol, antibacterial gel and food," said Daniel Mora, from the city's social integration department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...

Cab drivers face financial crisis amid lockdown, seek govt help

Cab and auto-rickshaw drivers in Telangana, who are forced to give up their source of income and sit idle at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, have asked the central and state governments for financial assistance. Movement of all vehicles...

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020