328 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, tally 3,648, eleven deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:17 IST
With 328 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state reached 3,648, the health department said. Eleven patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra to 211.

Thirty-four patients were discharged after recovery during the day. Thus, a total of 365 patients have recovered from virus infection so far in the state. A death reported on April 11 was excluded from the list of coronavirus victims as the patient's test results showed he had no infection, the health department statement added.

On Saturday, five patients died in Mumbai, four in Pune and one each in Aurangabad and Thane. Of 3,648 patients detected so far, 2,268 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 126of the 211 coronavirus deaths.

As many as 67,468 persons have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra till now. The number of those home quarantined is 82,299 while 6,999 are in institutional quarantine, health officials said.

