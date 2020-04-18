Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government faces mounting criticism over protection clothing shortages

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:08 IST
UK government faces mounting criticism over protection clothing shortages

Doctors and health workers criticised the British government on Saturday for suggesting that personal protective equipment (PPE) worn while treating patients infected with coronavirus could be re-used, as supplies run low across the country.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 15,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide. Data published on Saturday showed 15,464 people have died in British hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus - an increase of 888 in the 24 hours to 1600 GMT on Friday. That increase is higher than recent days, but below the highest daily death toll of 980, seen just over a week ago.

The government issued new guidance to hospitals on Friday setting out that alternatives to fluid-repellent full length gowns may need to be used, including reusable gowns or even long sleeved laboratory coats. "This guidance is a further admission of the dire situation that some doctors and healthcare workers continue to find themselves in because of government failings," said Rob Harwood, chairman of the consultants committee at the British Medical Association.

"If it’s being proposed that staff reuse equipment, this must be demonstrably driven by science and the best evidence – rather than availability." A Department of Health spokesman said the guidance was to ensure that staff knew what to do to minimise risk if shortages did occur, and that the rules remained in line with international standards.

"We've got to do more to get the PPE that people need to the frontline," Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said when asked about the situation at the government's daily news conference. He acknowledged the shortages but added that a consignment was due to arrive from Turkey on Sunday containing equipment including 400,000 protective gowns.

"We are trying to do everything we can to get the equipment we need," he said during the televised briefing on Saturday. The trade union Unite said it had told its members they could lawfully refuse to work to avoid risk of injury, describing the situation over PPE as a "national scandal".

The Royal College of Nursing said it had written "in the strongest terms" to express its concerns over the rules change. NHS Providers, a body which represents hospitals and other parts of Britain's publicly funded National Health Service, said supply levels of gowns were critical.

"It is now clear that some trusts will run out of fully fluid repellent gowns this weekend," deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said. Britain's response to the coronavirus outbreak - which has lagged that of European peers - is a source of increasing political criticism for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering from a spell in intensive care after becoming infected.

The crisis has seen citizens ordered to stay at home and businesses forced to shut during four weeks of restrictions on daily life without precedent in British peacetime history. The lockdown was extended on Thursday for at least three more weeks. Queen Elizabeth effectively cancelled plans to publicly celebrate her 94th birthday on Tuesday, silencing a traditional ceremonial gun salute because she thought it would not be fitting in the current circumstances.

However, the fundraising efforts of 99-year old war veteran Captain Tom Moore - who has now raised over $29 million for the UK's National Health Service by walking laps of his garden continued to provide a bright spot for many Britons. Jenrick announced that Moore would be the guest of honour, via video link, at the opening of a new temporary coronavirus hospital in Harrogate, northern England. (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mike Harrison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth dies after beaten by miscreants during sanitisation work in UP's Rampur

A youth died after being allegedly beaten by miscreants in Rampurs Motipura village when he went for sanitisation work in wake of COVID-19. The police have registered an FIR against five persons of the same village.The deceased brother has ...

COVID-19: NDMC imposes fine for spitting, urinating in public spaces

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Saturday announced that spitting or urinating in public places shall be punishable with fine. Persons responsible for any violation of the directive shall be punis...

Iran lets some Tehran businesses reopen after virus lockdown

Iran allowed some businesses in the capital and nearby towns to re-open Saturday after weeks of lockdown aimed at containing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. Iran was slow to respond to the pandemic and held off on imposin...

COVID-19 graph trajectory to decide fate of further lockdown in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said COVID-19 graph trajectory will decide the nature of lockdown-2 in the state. He made the remark in a tweet, saying that economic activities will begin in Green zones after April 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020