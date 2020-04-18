COVID-19 cases rise to 1,402 in Madhya Pradesh, no deaths due to infection today

Left Menu
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,402 on Saturday. However, no deaths due to the infection were reported today, according to the state's Health Department.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,402 on Saturday. However, no deaths due to the infection were reported today, according to the state's Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 69 deaths and 127 cured and discharged patients as well.

"No deaths reported in any district of Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the State stands at 1,402 including 69 deaths, 127 discharged. 59 people have been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours," added the Health Department. Principal Secretary, Health, Pallavi Jain Govil and Director, Bhopal district Health Department, J Vijay Kumar have returned to their respective homes after their second test report for COVID-19 also came negative, said Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country rose to 14,792 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

