S.Korea reports single digit new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
The nation's total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.
