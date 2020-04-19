Ahmedabad's first COVID-19 patient cured, discharged from hospital

Niomi Shah, the first COVID-19 patient from Ahmedabad, was cured and discharged from hospital on Saturday after completely recovering and testing negative for novel coronavirus, twice.

"It's been a long journey, but I would like to thank everybody, from doctors to housekeeping staff, and support staff who has looked after me at the hospital," she said. Shah was admitted to the hospital on March 17 and took almost a month to recover from the infection.

"I request everyone to please stay inside your homes, I know people are complaining about boredom but I think all of us are very privileged that we don't have to worry about food and shelter," she added.India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

