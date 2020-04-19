Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Online free medical help soon for C'garh residents

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:23 IST
Lockdown: Online free medical help soon for C'garh residents

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch an online platform to provide free medical consultancy to ailing people who are unable to visit doctors due to the lockdown, officials said on Sunday. Due to the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, several people are facing problems in having access to general health services.

"Also, there are less chances of normalisation of the situation in the near future. In this case, the online system will prove to be very effective for patients," a government official said. The state government will soon launch a website to facilitate free medical consultation for patients, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday instructed the state chief secretary to prepare an action plan within a week for online medical counselling of the ailing persons, so that the facility can be started soon, he said. "The proposed website will work like a virtual hospital, through which ambulance facilities will also be made available to patients in case of need," the official said.

The chief minister has asked officials to link both government and private hospitals to the website. Doctors from government hospitals will be available for consultation for a fixed period of time on the website, he said, adding that private doctors can also be part of the service if they agree to provide free consultation.

The prescribed medicines will be delivered at the patients' homes, the official said. The patients will have to upload their medical history, like reports of CT scan, X-ray and others along with prescriptions related to the previous treatment, before interacting with doctors online.

In urgent cases, patients could also be called to hospitals and ambulances will be arranged for them, he said. Samples of the patients required to be tested will also be collected from their homes by government and private labs registered on the website, and results will be uploaded online, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...

Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 red zones. 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020