Taiwan reports 22 new coronavirus cases, mostly navy sailors

Taiwan reports 22 new coronavirus cases, mostly navy sailorsReuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:04 IST
Taiwan's government on Sunday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, 21 of whom had been on a Taiwanese navy mission to the Pacific island state of Palau last month.
The new cases bring Taiwan's total to 420, six of whom have died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
