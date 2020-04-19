Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balanced diet key to strengthening immune system in fight against COVID-19: Nutrition institute

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:14 IST
Balanced diet key to strengthening immune system in fight against COVID-19: Nutrition institute

A balanced diet comprising nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, pulses, cereals and curd coupled with a healthy lifestyle are the key to boost the immune system, a focal point in the fight against coronavirus, according to the premier nutrition institute under the union health ministry. Micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) and phytonutrients that are primarily available in fruits, nuts, vegetables and wholegrains enhance both native and adaptive immune function and prevent infection among others, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) here said.

The over a century-old NIN, which has attained global recognition for its pioneering studies on various aspects of nutrition research, has given its suggestions to the Centre on nutrition and immunity in the backdrop of the fight against coronavirus and sent them to the Centre, it's Director Hemalatha R said. It has also recommended the amount of food to be distributed as free ration for the economically deprived, daily wage earners and migrant workers during the ongoing lockdown to keep them food and nutrition secure during these tough times, she said.

Micronutrients also aid immune memory formation that helps prevent reinfection with the same pathogen, help scavenge toxins produced in large quantities in the body during infection and immune response, and increase beneficial probiotic bacteria in the intestine among other benefits, Hemalatha told PTI here. Fruits like papaya, guava, apple, grapes, mango, oranges, tangerines, lemons, sweet lime and goose berries, all seasonal vegetables, including green leafy, and spices, legumes, millets, flesh foods and fish are among those with rich sources of nutrients, she said.

"Curd is a source of many nutrients and it also improves gut health by regulating gut bacteria, aidsimmune function and reduces inflammation," the Director said. Suggesting dietary and lifestyle guidelines during these times, she said consumption of highly processed foods should be limited and fruit juices and carbonated drinks should be avoided.

Consuming meat, poultry and eggs was not risky in present circumstances, but hand wash hygiene must be followed after handling raw meat, eggs or even vegetables, she said adding thoroughly cooked meat and poultry products may be included in diets in moderation. Avoid too much fat (no more than 30 gm per person per day - preferably more than two varieties of oils), salt (no more than 5 gm per person a day). Sugar is just calories with no nutrients, hence, keep it to bare minimum, she said.

Maintaining ideal body weight, keeping body hydrated with adequate water intake, taking up moderate physical activity including yoga to reduce stress and build immunity and avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption are among other suggestions. She said most infections can be prevented by practicing good personal hygiene such as washing hands before preparing or eating food, washing hands after cleaning vegetables or meat, covering mouth with a tissue or cloth while coughing or sneezing.

People with diabetes or other chronic illnesses should continue their regular medication and prescribed healthy dietary patterns along with adequate physical activity and keep themselves stress free," Dr Hemalatha said, replying to a question. The NINs website provides additional information on nutrition, including dietary guidelines.

When asked about ICMR-NINs role in the government's fightagainst COVID-19,she said the institute has recommended the required quantum of food to be distributed as free ration for people affected by the lockdown. Recommendation on amount of food to be distributed as free ration for the economically deprived, daily wagers and migrants during the lockdown was provided.

"In addition, the Centre sought inputs on nutrition and Immunity from scientific and professional bodies. We have formulated our suggestions and communicated the same, she said. Additionally, the institute has been extending all possible support to its parent organisation ICMR in the fight against COVID 19, Hemalatha said.

The NIN has been the nodal centre in Telangana for receiving the COVID-19 test kits and reagents from ICMR and National Institute of Virology, Pune and distributing them to various test centres, she added.PTI SJR SS VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases top 15,000

Indias Maharashtra state, the countrys largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.Maharashtra, home ...

Former India wicket-keeper Ratra uses lockdown to complete Cricket Australia coaching course

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra has utilised the ongoing lockdown to complete an introductory level coaching course with Cricket Australia. Ratra, who has worked with the Indian womens team and coached Assam in the latest domestic sea...

COVID-19: Delhi govt begins using rapid antibody test kits in hotspots

Soon after procuring rapid antibody test kits, the Delhi government on Sunday began testing people for coronavirus in various containment zones spread across the city, officials said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said th...

514 new coronavirus cases in Pak, total infection increase to 7,993

Pakistan has reported 514 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,993 with 159 deaths, according to official data released on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Services sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020