'I thought I would never wake up,' Belgian doctor says after surviving COVID-19

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:00 IST
A Belgian urologist has spoken of his "incredible" experience, having survived COVID-19 and been discharged from intensive care after three weeks in a coma. "I was seeing my end," Antoine Sassine said from his room at Brussels' Delta Chirec hospital, where he used to work. "I thought I was going to die and would never wake up."

The 58-year-old and his team were all diagnosed at the hospital and he was admitted to the intensive care unit when his symptoms worsened. Sassine was placed in an induced coma, but says he was aware of his desire to fight the disease and that he also had visions of his late father.

Describing the experience as "incredible", Sassine, who was moved out of intensive care on Tuesday, said: "I saw my father, who died four years ago. I spoke with him." "My greatest joy was when I woke up and saw the faces of my friends, it was indescribable."

Now he is looking forward to hugging his family, who he has not seen since he was diagnosed, and recuperating at home. Belgium has reported 38,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,683 deaths.

