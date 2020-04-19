Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:18 IST
MP: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,407; death toll reaches 72
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,407 with five more people testing positive for the disease on Sunday, authorities said. The state also reported three more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 72, according to the latest health bulletin.

Of these total deaths, 50 have been reported from Indore, the state's industrial hub. The viral disease expanded its footprint to the Rajgarh district, which reported one case in the last 24 hours.

So far, 26 out of the total 52 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases. Indore, which has till now reported 890 cases, has been the state's worst-hit district.

Bhopal reported one more case since Saturday night, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 214, the state bulletin said. So far, 131 people, including 71 from Indore and 31 from Bhopal, have been discharged after recovery.

Total of 442 containment zones have been made across the coronavirus-affected districts in the state to contain the spread of the deadly infection. Out of the total 1,204 active cases, the condition of 29 patients was serious while 1,175 were stable, the health bulletin said.

