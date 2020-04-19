Patience and courage key to win battle against coronavirus: Braveheart Delhi cop

After winning the battle with novel coronavirus, Delhi Assistant Sub-Inspector (traffic) Jeet Singh urged citizens to have courage not to get afraid of the lethal infection. Singh got infected with COVID-19 while doing his duty at Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area. He told ANI that he first experienced the symptoms of the disease and was later tested positive.

"I was on-duty in Yusuf Sarai area when I experienced body ache, high fever and problems in breathing. Later, I was tested COVID-19 positive. I recovered well at Safdarjung hospital in a few days only," he said. "My message to all is to have patience and stay courageous. Don't be afraid of coronavirus. It is nothing."

Notably, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 15,712 so far, as per the data compiled by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.