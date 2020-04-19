Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man claiming to be coronavirus patient threatens to jump off Safdarjung Hospital's third floor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:25 IST
Man claiming to be coronavirus patient threatens to jump off Safdarjung Hospital's third floor

A man claiming to be suffering from coronavirus climbed onto a window ledge on the third floor of Safdarjung Hospital here on Sunday and threatened to jump off, leading to a tense situation. Police, however, said the man is not suffering from coronavirus and is mentally challenged.

A call about the incident was received at 2.42 pm, fire department officials said. In a video shared by the fire department, the man can be seen sitting on the window ledge on the third floor of the hospital building. He threatens to jump off if anyone comes near him.

A senior fire official said the man had a blade in his hand and claimed to be a coronavirus patient. He threatened that he would cut his hand and spill his blood onto anyone who came near him to "spread the virus". The man also spat on the firemen while they were trying to rescue him, he said.

The fire department finally managed to bring him down using a ladder around 4.15 pm, he added. Police said the man is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He is not suffering from coronavirus, they said. A senior doctor at Safdarjung Hospital confirmed this.

The man was admitted to the orthopedic ward with a fractured elbow. He is a chronic alcoholic and also suffers from psychiatric issues. He is not a COVID-19 patient, the doctor said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' North Korea

North Korea on Sunday dismissed as ungrounded President Donald Trumps comment that he recently received a nice note from the Norths leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that I received...

Small, medium enterprises should act prudently, avoid over-leveraging: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday urged small and medium enterprises to act prudently and avoid over-leveraging during the current situation where there is a lot of uncertainty. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI Lad...

24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtras Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday. A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the...

67 pc of wheat area harvested amid fight against COVID-19

India, the worlds second-largest wheat producer, has so far harvested crop in 67 per cent of the sown area of 310 lakh hectare in the country, taking safety precautions against COVID-19. Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020