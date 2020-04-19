Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension containment zone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:34 IST
35 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension containment zone

Thirty-five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in a containment zone in south Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area, authorities said on Sunday, making it possibly one of the largest such zones in the national capital in terms of number of cases. Earlier, three coronavirus cases were reported from this neighbourhood, prompting authorities to declare the area a containment zone.

"After 35 new positive coronavirus cases were found, some more lanes in Tughlakabad area have been sealed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R P Meena said. Some houses from lane number 24 to 28 have been sealed completely, he said.

Police will ensure that no one comes out of the containment zone and only authorised people will be allowed to go inside, he added. According to officials, the area was declared a containment zone after the initial three cases were detected. Later, 93 more people were tested, out of which 35 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of containment zones in Delhi on Sunday increased to 78 as two new zones were added to the list. As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 1,893, according to Delhi government authorities.

According to global health norms, two kinds of diagnostic tests are currently being prescribed for use in India -- RT-PCR test and rapid antibody test. The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA that detects the virus.

The antibody tests, which use blood, detect the body's response to the virus. Rapid antibody tests are used for hotspots areas. The Delhi government has acquired 42,000 such kits and trail was conducted on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will provide relaxations in some districts from Apr 20: MP CM

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide some relaxations amidst the coronavirus lockdown in certain districts of the state from April 20, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday night. He said districts like Indore, Bhopal, U...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.33 million globally and 159,818 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1800 GMT on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...

Mystery over 44 dead jihadists in Chad prison

The deaths by apparent poisoning of 44 suspected Boko Haram jihadists in a Chad prison were shrouded in mystery on Sunday, with observers wondering whether they were murdered or had committed collective suicide. The semi-desert countrys chi...

G2 Esports sweep Fnatic in LEC finals

G2 Esports recorded their seventh split title since 2013 with a sweep of Fnatic on Sunday in the finals at the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs. G2, who finished the regular season as the top seed with a 15-3 record, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020