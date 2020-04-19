198 active cases of coronavirus in West Bengal

The number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal to date is 198, out of which 66 persons have been discharged after treatment.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an order for all medical personnel, who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at their residences. (ANI)

