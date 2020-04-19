198 active cases of coronavirus in West Bengal

Left Menu
The number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal to date is 198, out of which 66 persons have been discharged after treatment.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:18 IST
According to West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department, "the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 198 now. 66 persons have been discharged after treatment and 12 persons have expired due to COVID-19."

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an order for all medical personnel, who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at their residences. (ANI)

