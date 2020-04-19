Neurosurgeon dies of COVID-19, fatalities mount to 16 in TN

A 55-year-old neurosurgeon succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, sources in the health facility said. The doctor was critical for the past few days and was put on ventilator support and died due to the viral disease, hospital sources told PTI.

The neurosurgeon was also the chief doctor and director at a private hospital in the city. The super specialty doctor's daughter, who has also been admitted to the same hospital for coronavirus is stable and doing well, they said.

The death of the doctor comes days after the passing away of an orthopedic surgeon (in Chennai) from Nellore district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. With the death of the neurosurgeon, the total fatalities in Tamil Nadu has risen to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.