12 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

12 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to authorities at King George's Medical University (KGMU) "Out of the 1031 samples tested, 12 were reported positive for COVID-19," the authorities said.

While two patients have been admitted to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow, ten of them have shifted to S.N. Medical College, Agra. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1084 in Uttar Pradesh, including 17 deaths and 108 cured patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.