Vietnam says over 13,000 people linked to coronavirus cluster tested negative

More than 13,400 people linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in a village on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi have tested negative for the coronavirus, the government said on Monday. Supported by the mass quarantine of tens of thousands and an aggressive contact-tracing programme, Vietnam has recorded just 268 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and no deaths. The country has stayed clear of the virus for four consecutive days so far.

"97.7% of the total samples tested negative for the virus. Results of the rest will be released in coming days," the government said in a statement. The village, 32km (20 miles) from the capital city, was considered an epicentre and was placed under lockdown since April 7, after 13 people living there, including a Samsung Display worker, were infected.

Vietnam's health ministry on Monday said over 200 samples linked to the Samsung Display worker also tested negative for the virus.

