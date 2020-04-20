Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Australia players agree to 'significant' pay cut - union

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:49 IST
Rugby-Australia players agree to 'significant' pay cut - union
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Australia's professional rugby union players have agreed to take a "significant" pay cut after weeks of negotiations with governing body Rugby Australia (RA), the players union said on Monday. "Australia's professional players will play a central role in the short–term preservation of the game by accepting a significant reduction in pay in order for necessary transformation to begin," Rugby Union Players' Association boss Justin Harrison said in a statement.

"The players reached a resolution with the Member Unions and Rugby Australia today." RUPA provided no details as to the amount of the cut agreed.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle has taken a 50% pay cut and laid off 75% of staff, saying the body faced losses of up to A$120 million ($71.94 million) if no more rugby was played this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Pollution Control Board to study water quality of all rivers in State

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has started the study of polluted river stetches and lakes in Karnataka, an official said. We have given a direction during the COVID-19 related lockdown to assess the water quality. We have asked...

India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China

Indias new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday, potentially opening a new flashpoint in their uneasy ties.On Saturday, ...

Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of calling in administrators - Sky

The Belgium-owned British bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is on the brink of calling in administrators as it races to find a buyer by the middle of this week, Sky reported on Monday.A pre-pack sale appears the likeliest outcome, which would ...

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020