Kanpur records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kanpur records 17 fresh COVID-19 casesPTI | Kanpur | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:45 IST
Seventeen cases of coronavirus were detected in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of such cases here to 74, a health official said. Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Shukla said most of the novel COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Coolie Bazar and Anwarganj areas and they were close contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members. As many as 103 samples were collected in the last two days, out of which 17 tested positive and rest came out negative, he said. The CMO said 74 coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the city
Out of these 74 cases, six patients were cured and discharged on Sunday, while one lost his life due to the disease eight days ago, he said. Presently, there are 66 active cases and they are being treated at G S V M Medical College here, the official added
