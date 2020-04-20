Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unrest flares in Paris suburb amid lockdown

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:31 IST
Unrest flares in Paris suburb amid lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Police and youths clashed for a second night in a low-income Paris suburb on Sunday as strict lockdown rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus threaten a fragile social peace in deprived areas.

The trouble in Villeneuve-La-Garenne, north of Paris, first flared late Saturday after a motorcyclist collided with the open door of an unmarked police car during a pursuit. The skirmishes lasted into the early hours of Sunday before calm was restored. Less than 24 hours later, unrest broke out again. Fireworks were aimed at police and several cars were torched, a police official said, as several dozen youths taunted officers. The police fired tear gas to disperse the troublemakers.

"We got the situation under control relatively quickly," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because an internal police inquiry is underway. Mediators have been sent into the neighborhood to soothe tensions, police said.

France's banlieues high-rise neighborhoods that ring many of its cities have long been flashpoints of anger over social and economic grievances. In 2005, unrest lasted three weeks after two youths died fleeing police in a northern Paris suburb. The capital's poor, ethnically diverse outskirts appear to have been hit harder by the coronavirus outbreak than more affluent central Paris, official data showing COVID-19-related deaths indicates.

After President Emmanuel Macron imposed a virtual lockdown on March 17, police officers privately expressed concerns that tough restrictions on public life could amplify tensions and spark unrest. Some residents of public housing have complained of being unfairly targeted and of heavy-handed policing. Police said they had wanted to stop the motorcyclist in Villeneuve-La-Garenne after he was seen riding at speed the wrong way down a street without a helmet.

In one video published on the website of newspaper Le Parisien, officers could be seen standing over a man receiving treatment on a pavement. A moped lay a few meters away. Le Parisien cited witnesses as saying the police car door was deliberately opened into the motorcyclist's path. The police officer who spoke to Reuters declined to comment on that accusation, saying there were two versions of events.

"An investigation is ongoing and there is camera footage of what happened." Macron's government last week announced funds for poor families and additional support for the unemployed to help them through the lockdown and the sharp economic downturn brought on by the epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Land dispute leads to clash in Bahraich; 7 held

Two groups of villagers clashed over a land dispute in Fakharpur area in Bahraich district and indulged in brick batting during the coronavirus lockdown, injuring 11 persons, police said on Monday. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against...

FMCG cos stepping up production under eased norms but labour, supply chain issues impede

Major FMCG players are trying to maximise production with the easing of regulations on opening of factories outside municipal limits by the government from Monday in the extended phase of lockdown despite continued constraints of manpower a...

Norwegian says 4,700 jobs at risk after unit bankruptcies, contracts axed

Norwegian Air on Monday reported that four Swedish and Danish subsidiaries had filed for bankruptcy and that it had ended staffing contracts in Europe and the United States, putting some 4,700 jobs at risk. The airline is seeking to convert...

England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 429 to 14,829

The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 429 to 14,829, the national health service said.15 of the 429 patients aged between 49 and 92 years old had no known underlying health condition, the health service said.The United Kingdoms ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020