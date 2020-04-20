Left Menu
Development News Edition

RTPCR kits should be kept under 20 degrees temperature for better result: ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that RTPCR kits are US FDA approved and have good standards and these should be stored under 20-degree temperature for better result.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:16 IST
RTPCR kits should be kept under 20 degrees temperature for better result: ICMR
ICMR head scientist Dr R Gangakhedkar speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that RTPCR kits are US FDA approved and have good standards and these should be stored under 20-degree temperature for better result. During a press briefing here, ICMR head scientist Dr R Gangakhedkar said: "We have received a grievance that in West Bengal, RTPCR kits are not working properly. These kits are US FDA approved and have good standards. Only thing is that these should be stored under 20 degrees temperature. Otherwise, results may not be correct."

He said that the kit used at the National Institue of Virology (NIV) will be provided to West Bengal government for a temporary period. "We have informed West Bengal government that the kit used in NIV is capable of conducting 10,000 tests and are present in Kolkata. We will provide that kit to the government for a temporary period," said Gangakhedkar.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Laporte buys French boxer's kit in auction, hands it back

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte paid around 5,000 euros 5,435 for the kit used by deceased French boxer Alexis Vastine at the London 2012 Olympics in an auction to raise money for healthcare workers, then donated it back to his fat...

Land dispute leads to clash in Bahraich; 7 held

Two groups of villagers clashed over a land dispute in Fakharpur area in Bahraich district and indulged in brick batting during the coronavirus lockdown, injuring 11 persons, police said on Monday. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against...

FMCG cos stepping up production under eased norms but labour, supply chain issues impede

Major FMCG players are trying to maximise production with the easing of regulations on opening of factories outside municipal limits by the government from Monday in the extended phase of lockdown despite continued constraints of manpower a...

Norwegian says 4,700 jobs at risk after unit bankruptcies, contracts axed

Norwegian Air on Monday reported that four Swedish and Danish subsidiaries had filed for bankruptcy and that it had ended staffing contracts in Europe and the United States, putting some 4,700 jobs at risk. The airline is seeking to convert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020