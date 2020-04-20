Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal announce 12.5% pay cuts for players, coaching staff

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:53 IST
Soccer-Arsenal announce 12.5% pay cuts for players, coaching staff

Arsenal's players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5% salary cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the London-based club the first in the Premier League to announce such a measure.

Several Premier League clubs have furloughed employees since the new coronavirus outbreak while others, such as West Ham United and Southampton, have said their players have accepted wage deferrals. League leaders Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth reversed decisions to furlough non-playing staff following criticism.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-statement on Monday. "Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5% will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days."

Arsenal added that "agreed amounts" would be repaid if specific targets primarily linked to success on the pitch were met in the seasons ahead. The club said the agreement with players was based on the assumption of the 2019/20 season being completed and the club receiving its full share of broadcasting revenues.

"The resulting savings will help cover some of the financial risks we have this season in relation to our matchday and commercial income," the club added. Arsenal were ninth in the league table, eight points adrift of fourth place which guarantees qualification to the lucrative Champions League, when soccer in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Six test positive in Kerala, over 46,000 under surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 PTI Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total active cases to 114 while over 46,000 are under observation, even as the state government decided to test all those in quarant...

Wearing face masks, Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif wore face masks on Monday for their meeting in Damascus where they said the West was exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for political ends, state media said...

Coronavirus count in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC ...

Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest at their treatment, officials said. Sarajevo police and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020