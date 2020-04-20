Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policemen save life of pregnant woman in Southeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:59 IST
Policemen save life of pregnant woman in Southeast Delhi

A pregnant woman, whose baby died inside the womb, was saved by police who rushed her to a clinic in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area, officials said on Monday. Nirmala was seven months pregnant and was having extreme pain since past few days. Three days ago, she got an ultrasound done at Badarpur, following which a doctor informed them that the baby has died inside the womb and advised them to get her operated soon, they said.

When they were unable able to find a clinic for her operation, she remembered about a doctor named Nahida Fatima, where she had visited two years ago for pregnancy-related treatment and told her husband to take her there, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). She along with her husband reached Zakir Nagar area on Sunday to see the doctor. Nirmala fell unconscious when she reached Gali No 13 in the area, he said.

Some policemen noticed them and learnt about her critical condition, following which the staff of the Jamia Nagar police station contacted the doctor, who agreed to open her clinic. She was rushed to the clinic by police in their private vehicle, the DCP added.  On checking, Fatima found that the baby in the womb was dead and the life of patient was in danger so she informed ACP, New Friends Colony, Jagdish Yadav about the condition of the woman and proceeded with an emergency operation, he said. "The woman is doing fine and has been discharged from the clinic," he added.  PTI AMP  KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GM claims Adams part of future with Jets

Safety Jamal Adams remains part of the plan for the rebuilding New York Jets. But that could change with the ring of general manager Joe Douglas phone. Douglas said Monday during a pre-draft video conference that Adams, 24, is very much in ...

US benchmark WTI oil price closes at -$37.63/barrel

Oil prices ended New York trading in the negative on Monday for the first time ever, as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodityWith space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery en...

COVID-19 case doubling rate slows to 7 days in Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier. Tope said some health experts are predicting a spurt in coronavirus cas...

EU hopes for tangible progress in Brexit talks by June

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said after the first day of renewed talks with Britain that the bloc is aiming for tangible progress by June on the shape of a new relationship before London severs its ties with the bloc at the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020