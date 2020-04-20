Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus count in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:14 IST
Coronavirus count in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) release, the number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 3,090.

The spurt in cases has raised concerns among authorities about the pace of the coronavirus spread as 1,000 new cases were added in just four days. The BMC said 84 more patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 394.

"Out of the seven persons who died, six had co- morbidities (pre-existing illnesses) and one had age-related factors," the civic body said. Highlighting the reason for the spike in cases, the BMC said samples of 137 patients tested positive in various labs between April 14 and 17, and they were added to the tally as per reports received on Monday.

"These patients are already admitted in isolation wards and undergoing treatment," said the release. The BMC informed that civic-run Kasturba Hospital is in the process of getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for starting plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients and a list of eligible donors is being prepared for this.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients. BMC-run Nair Hospital will be the centre for extracting plasma from donors (people who have recovered from coronavirus), the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GM claims Adams part of future with Jets

Safety Jamal Adams remains part of the plan for the rebuilding New York Jets. But that could change with the ring of general manager Joe Douglas phone. Douglas said Monday during a pre-draft video conference that Adams, 24, is very much in ...

US benchmark WTI oil price closes at -$37.63/barrel

Oil prices ended New York trading in the negative on Monday for the first time ever, as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodityWith space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery en...

COVID-19 case doubling rate slows to 7 days in Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier. Tope said some health experts are predicting a spurt in coronavirus cas...

EU hopes for tangible progress in Brexit talks by June

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said after the first day of renewed talks with Britain that the bloc is aiming for tangible progress by June on the shape of a new relationship before London severs its ties with the bloc at the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020