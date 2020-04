U.S. appeals court lets Texas curb medication abortions during pandemic

A U.S. appeals court on Monday allowed Texas to enforce curbs on medication-induced abortions as part of the Republican-governed state's restrictions aimed at postponing medical procedures not deemed urgent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out a federal judge's order blocking the state from applying restrictions to abortions induced through medication. The court's action came one week after it had allowed the judge's order to take effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.