Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.

More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

