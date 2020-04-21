One more COVID-19 case reported in DK district in Karnataka

A 67-year-old woman, neighbour of the woman who died of COVID-19 at a village in Dakshina Kannada district, has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The woman, from Kasba village in Bantwal, was admitted to the Wenlock Hospital on Saturday with respiratory issues and her throat swab was sent for test. Results received on Tuesday turned out positive, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said in a communique.

The district administration had already sealed off Kasba village after the death of the 50-year-old woman Sunday. With this, the number of persons tested positive in the district has gone up to 16.

A total of 12 patients have recovered and been discharged, while three are currently under treatment. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said 34 people in Bantwal, including a doctor, have been quarantined.

