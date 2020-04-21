Left Menu
Development News Edition

47 staff members of AMU medical college quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:38 IST
47 staff members of AMU medical college quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus

Forty-seven staff members of a medical college attached to Aligarh Muslim University were quarantined after they came in contact with a coronavirus patient, an official said on Tuesday. The authorities at AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College have also suspended a doctor for negligence after he allegedly referred the patient to the emergency wing of its hospital instead of the isolation facility. The district authorities have served a notice on the institution to explain the lapse. They also cancelled the licence of a diagnostic centre where the patient got his X-ray done three days ago on the recommendation of a private doctor who was treating him for chest-related problems for the past several days. Chief Superintendent of the AMU hospital Prof Shahid Siddiqi said the staff members, including eight doctors, had “inadvertently” came in contact with the man, who was brought to there on Monday in a serious condition. The man,in his 40s, was referred to the hospital’s emergency department by Dr Anjum Chugtai after preliminary examination, for which he has been suspended for negligence, as per a medical college notification.

He, along with his entire family, has been quarantined. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said they have sent a notice to the medical college hospital to explain how the patient landed at the emergency wing instead of the isolation facility. The hospital authorities have been asked to explain why the matter was not immediately brought to the notice of the district administration when the patient with coronavirus symptoms was admitted. The DM said the licence of Mittal Diagnostics has been cancelled for not informing the district authorities about the X-ray report of the patient. The district heath authorities and the medical college also held a meeting on Monday in a bid to streamline the procedure for attending to suspected coronavirus cases. There are presently two confirmed cases of coronavirus in this district and the district authorities have enforced extensive precautionary measures for the prevention of the any major outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Iran extends Zaghari-Ratcliffe's temporary release - lawyer

Irans judiciary has extended British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffes temporary release from jail by another month, her lawyer told state news agency IRNA on Tuesday. In mid-March, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was temporarily release...

Driver killed in attack on UN vehicle in Myanmar's Rakhine

A Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they were carrying COVID-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the UN said Tuesday. The countrys north...

Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.Malaysias health ministry also repor...

Singapore extends partial lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

Singapore will extend a partial lockdown until June 1 to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday. The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020