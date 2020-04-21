French parliament to vote on COVID-19 tracing app

The French government has decided to allow lawmakers to vote on its plan to launch a contact-tracing app to fight the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers and the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

The government's U-turn came after mounting criticism from members of parliament, including in Macron's own party. It initially planned to hold a debate on April 28-29 without a vote.

"Thanks to the government for finally changing its mind, it's a good decision for democracy," lawmaker Matthieu Orphelin tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.