Nurses in Ghaziabad hosp demand active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:53 IST
Nurses at a hospital here demanded that they be put under active quarantine as they are treating COVID-19 patients. On Monday, they also lodged complaints with the health department that the personal protective equipment (PPE) being provided to them was sub-standard.

One of the nurses said as there were coronavirus patients at the district combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar arrangements should be made to quarantine medical staff. Another nursing staff said the PPE given to them is sub-standard. Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Naresh Vij told PTI that only two COVID-19 patients were admitted here while "we have a 100-bed facility". Just for two patients the whole medical staff cannot be kept in active quarantine in hotels and other facilities, he said. The department is providing pick and drop facilities by hospital ambulance. "Samples have been taken and sent for testing to the laboratory. Those staff members coming in contact with COVID-19 patients will be provided active quarantine," Vij said.

