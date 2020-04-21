Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Asiatic Society bulletin carries plague manifesto of Swami Vivekananda

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:10 IST
COVID-19: Asiatic Society bulletin carries plague manifesto of Swami Vivekananda

With the coronavirus outbreak causing major disruption in normal activities, the Asiatic Society, Kolkata has themed the last edition of its monthly bulletin on the COVID-19 pandemic, carrying the plague manifesto of Swami Vivekananda over 200 years back. The April bulletin has a cover picture with the message "We shall overcome" with photos of mask wearing people in the background.

The bulletin, among others, reprints the plague manifesto written by Swami Vivekananda in 1898 which starts with the line: "We feel happy when you are happy and we suffer when you suffer. Therefore, during these days of extreme adversity, we are striving and ceaselessly praying for your welfare and an easy way to save you from disease and the fear of an epidemic." Swamiji said in another part of the manifesto "Do not pay any heed to rumours. The British government will not vaccinate anyone by force. Only those who are willing will be vaccinated." He also said if there is none to help the affected person, he/she can send information immediately to "the servants of Shri Bhagavan Ramakrishna at Belur Math. There will be no dearth of help that is physically possible." "We thought about bringing to public view Swamiji's thinking during the plague epidemic in undivided Bengal in the 19th century. Some of his views seem so much topical even in the present times," a spokesman of the Asiatic Society, which was set up in 1784, said. The bulletin also contains articles like Coronavirus Disease 2019: An overview and update by two eminent doctors, under the shadow of a globalised disease by an academician, future of the past: a short history of COVID-19 and the world beyond 2020, articles of contagious diseases like tuberculosis and Spanish flu - among others.

"Our next bulletin will be a tribute to maestro Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary but considering the present situation there will also be write-ups on the virus," the spokesman said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Multi-pronged strategies help 3 Haryana districts to be COVID-19 free

Three districts neighbouring coronavirus hotspots in Haryana have not reported any positive case due to multi-pronged strategies adopted early by authorities and strict compliance of lockdown norms by people, officials said on Tuesday. Rewa...

Dance at home: Georgian national ballet moves lessons online

Georgias National Ballet, the former Soviet countrys famous folk dance ensemble, started giving lessons online after the groups popular dance schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus.Around 5,000 kids and teenagers, who used to att...

Stranded foreign students in Dakar live in coronavirus limbo

After Senegal ordered universities to shut over the coronavirus outbreak, Ousmane Issaka, a student from Niger, found himself having to sleep on the pavement outside his shuttered dormitory in Dakar, with packed suitcases at his side but no...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 729 to 34,134 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths.Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily update...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020