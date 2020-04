Spain's San Fermin bull-running festival off due to coronavirus

Spain's famous annual San Fermin bull-running festival has been canceled in July due to the coronavirus crisis, the local authority said on Tuesday.

"As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad," said acting mayor Ana Elizalde in a statement from the local Pamplona town hall.

The festival, which draws thousands of participants and was made famous in Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises", has seldom been canceled in its history.

